Champlain Canal Trail Bicycle Ride August 20th

feeder canal trailThe Champlain Canalway Trail Working Group has announced the 6th Annual Champlain Canalway Trail Bicycle Ride will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2017.

The ride will begin at Hudson Crossing Park in Schuylerville, NY, and continue along the Canalway Trail and Feeder Canal Trail to Glens Falls, NY, before returning to the starting point. The day-long tour offers four options: a 30-mile ride and a 50-mile ride, with or without a canal cruise aboard Mohawk Maiden Cruises. This recreational tour will include multiple stops at destinations of cultural and historical significance, such as an old mule barn and the five combination locks on the Feeder Canal.

The tour route is easy with only moderate climbs for beginner to experienced cyclists. The pace is set by the cyclists and will include stops in Fort Miller, Fort Edward, Hudson Falls, and Glens Falls. The tour includes lunch from Forged restaurant in Hudson Falls and the first 50 registrants will be provided a t-shirt.

For more information, click here. Check-in begins at Hudson Crossing Park 8:30 am. Expected return time is approximately 4 pm. The cost is $35 for bike-only or $60 for the bike tour plus canal cruise. Helmets and pre-registration are required. For details and to register, click here.

The Champlain Canalway Trail Working Group is a collaborative of volunteer trail-building organizations and municipalities.

