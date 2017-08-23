Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Comments Sought On Bike Trails On Forever Wild Lands

The Adirondack Park Agency (APA) and the Department of Environmental Conservation are holding a joint public comment period to solicit comments regarding proposed management guidance for the siting, construction and maintenance of single-track bike trails on New York State ‘Forever Wild’ Forest Preserve land in the Adirondack Park.

The APA and DEC will accept comments until September 29, 2017.

The guidance is expected to establish criteria for building designated non-motorized bicycle trails on Forest Preserve lands classified as Wild Forest.  “Trail guidance is intended to establish reasonable access for bicycle use in a manner that ensures trails are sustainable and have minimal effects on the environment and character of the Forest Preserve,” an APA press announcement said.

The proposed guidance addresses trail style, riding opportunities and specific design and construction techniques such as alignment; Grading; Drainage; Parallel Feature Trail; Insloped Corners; and Side Slope Management.

For more information or to download the proposed Bicycle Trail Guidance for the Adirondack Park go to the Agency’s website.

Address all written comments pertaining to the proposed guidance and its conformance to the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan to:

Kathy Regan
Deputy Director for Planning
NYS Adirondack Park Agency
P.O. Box 99
Ray Brook, NY 12977

Fax: (518) 891-3938, email SLMP_Comments@apa.ny.gov.

Submit all written comments to the APA by September 29, 2017.

Photo by Phil Brown: Hardy Road bike trails in Nov. 2016.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


