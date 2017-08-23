Community Fund Awards Grants for 2017

The Community Fund for the Gore Mountain Region (CFGMR) has awarded grants totaling $15,020 to 19 organizations. This year’s grant recipients will be honored at a ceremony at Seagle Music Colony on Friday, August 25 at 4 pm.

CFGMR was established in 2005 by a group of concerned residents who partnered with Adirondack Foundation to create a permanent charitable grant making fund to support effective programs to meet pressing needs and improve the quality of life in the towns of Chester, Horicon, Johnsburg, Minerva and Schroon. CFGMR supports community needs and opportunities such as historic preservation, education, community beautification, culture and the arts, as well as programs for youth, senior citizens and veterans.

The Minerva Youth Program received a CFGMR grant this year to support additional learning experiences within its summer program, which includes swimming instruction, crafts, entertainment and educational presentations. A portion of this named grant is made in honor of Woody Widlund’s lifelong dedication to working with young people.

Tannery Pond Center received a grant in 2017 to expand cultural arts programming to attract more local and regional participation. This named grant is made in honor and memory of Ernest Johnson, who was a supporter of arts and humanities.

Grants were also awarded to the following organizations:

Adirondack Shakespeare Company, for the production of Hamlet for Gore area students in 2017.

Adirondack Community Outreach Center, for the Johnsburg Food Pantry’s Personal Care Pantry in 2017. This grant is made in honor of the McGee Whitney Family; the McGee Whitney Family named grants support areas of greatest need in the CFGMR service region.

Adirondack Community Outreach Center, for database and donor management expansion.

Adirondack Marathon, for community support and services for the Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival.

Adirondack Tri-County Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, for the Musical Entertainment for Our Residents project in 2017.

Creative Healing Connections, to assist more elderly, female veteran participants in CHC’s Arts & Healing programs in 2017. This named grant is made in honor and memory of Wanda Callihan

Johnsburg Fine Arts, for the North Creek Mosaic Project.

Johnsburg Historical Society in support of increased community demand for Johnsburg Historical Society newsletters.

Johnsburg Youth Committee, for the school year activities program in 2017-18. A portion of this named grant is made in honor of Woody Widlund’s lifelong dedication to working with young people.

North Creek Railway Depot Preservation Association for a computer/software upgrade for the museum.

Schroon Lake Central School, for the Intergenerational Reading Club project.

Schroon Lake Central School, toward a trip to Adirondack Experience museum.

Seagle Music Colony in support of “Little Red’s Most Unusual Day,” an opera for children.

Town of Chester Public Library, for community technical support services and troubleshooting for personal devices.

Town of Horicon, for the Heintzelman Library Preservation project.

Town of Johnsburg Library, for solar panels.

Town of Minerva, for the Clear Communications Screen Purchase project.

To attend the 2017 grant ceremony and reception, contact Mindy Preuninger at (518) 251-2444 or (518) 586-6557, or email mindy.preuninger@gmail.com.

For more information about community organizations in the Gore Mountain region, click here.click here