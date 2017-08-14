Creative Economy Event Planned For Saranac Lake

The Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) and Traditional Arts in Upstate New York (TAUNY) have partnered to bring creative thinkers and planners together to discuss how the creative economy can invigorate North Country downtowns.

The presentation, “The Creative Economy: Re-imagining Our Rural Downtowns,” will take place at the historic Harrietstown Town Hall in Saranac Lake on Tuesday, August 22 at 7 pm. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

Throughout rural America a strong cultural sector helps create economic opportunity. The experiences of regional revitalization, including Philip Morris of Proctors theater in Schenectady, will be the focus of the presentation and roundtable discussion.

Philip Morris, chief executive officer of Proctors, will make a short presentation about his experiences revitalizing downtowns. Following the presentation, North Country Public Radio (NCPR) Station Manager Ellen Rocco will moderate a roundtable discussion among leaders of local and regional arts and cultural organizations. Panelists include Jill Breit, executive director of TAUNY in Canton; Amy Catania, executive director of Historic Saranac Lake; Joshua Kretser, executive director of The Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh; and Aaron Woolf, owner of the The Deer’s Head Inn in Elizabethtown.

During his time with Proctors, Philip managed a $40 million capital campaign that expanded a historic stagehouse to create a multi-use cultural space for theatrical productions, conferences and educational use. He also initiated a clean energy project that recycles waste heat, reducing energy costs for the theater and neighboring downtown businesses. As part of Morris’s mission to promote community entrepreneurship, Proctors also manages Schenectady’s public access television, the Schenectady County Heritage center and the Schenectady County Visitors Agency.

There is no charge to attend this event, although RSVP is appreciated. Attendees can learn more about the event and RSVP, here.

Photo: Philip Morris, provided by Proctors.