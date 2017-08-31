Thursday, August 31, 2017

DEC Announces Public Meetings On Trout Stream Management

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced that public meetings will be held in each DEC region this fall to provide an overview of the state’s approach to trout stream management.

The meetings will also elicit feedback from trout stream anglers regarding their preferences and expectations for the management of these waters.

The meetings will feature a 30-minute presentation describing how DEC currently manages trout streams and will include findings of a statewide study completed in 2015.  The presentation will be followed by a 90-minute discussion period aimed at identifying the measures of trout stream angling quality most important to this segment of New York’s the angling public.

The first meeting will take place on Wednesday, September 13 at the 4H training center at 556 Middleline Road in Ballston Spa, NY (Saratoga County). Doors open at 6:30 pm and presentation begins at 7 pm.

The dates, times and locations of the additional meetings in each region will be publicized by the regional offices and posted on DEC’s website at as the schedule is finalized.


