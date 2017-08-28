Monday, August 28, 2017

Expert Paddlers Expected For Stone Valley Releases

Expert Kayaking at Stone ValleyWhitewater kayaking will be the highlight of Labor Day weekend activities in Colton.

The last two water releases of the summer by Brookfield Renewable Energy for expert-level whitewater kayakers to paddle the Stone Valley section of the Raquette River are scheduled for Saturday, September 2 and Monday, September 4.

The largest turnout is expected Saturday when paddlers will be doing timed runs in the afternoon on the Class 5 section of the river which begins just below the dam in the hamlet of Colton.

The town’s Tourism & Beautification Committee will have an information tent set up and staffed by volunteers near the main trailhead at the end of Riverside Drive just past the Fire Station.

More information about summer activities in Colton is available on the town website. Hard copies of the summer schedule are available in the Library, Colton Town Hall, and Stone Valley Information Center located across the street in the Colton Museum.

Photo: An expert kayaking at Stone Valley, photo courtesy Bob Agel.


