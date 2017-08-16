Farm 2 Fork Festival Returns with ‘Adirondack Cookout’

The 2017 Farm 2 Fork Festival will be held at the Riverside Park in Saranac Lake on Saturday, September 2nd. This year’s theme is Adirondack Cookout. The menu includes grilled Mace Chasm sausage, vegetable lasagna, Dak & Dill Pickles, salsa, coleslaw, garlic and herb roasted potatoes, and apple crisp.

The inaugural Heirloom Award will be handed out at the festival, honoring a local person that goes above and beyond to support local farmers and local food. The first recipient will be Farm 2 Fork Festival founder Gail Brill of Saranac Lake.

The festival runs from 9 am to 2 pm in conjunction with the regular Saturday farmers market. It’s organized by a local committee of volunteers, with help from Adirondack Farm to School.

The musical act for this year’s festival is Maribyrd, who’s known as “New Jersey’s Joni Mitchell.” She plays acoustic guitar, mandolin, and a little bass.

Play ADK will be onsite, with founder Rob Carr offering up play-based interpretive activities for children.

For festival updates, click here. For more information about the Farm 2 Fork Festival, or to get involved, contact Hannah Gibbons-Arthur at hmgibbon@gmail.com.