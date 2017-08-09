Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Film Society Screenings At Schroon Lake’s Strand Theater

Sarah Joy Byington and Lorenzo Rodriguez in The Night We MetThe Adirondack Film Society will continue their “Easy Screening” Series presentations at the Strand movie house in Schroon Lake, on August 12-13, and August 19-20.

On Saturday and Sunday, August 12-13 the Easy Screening Series will feature a film screening of The Night We Met with a filmmaker Q&A. The Night We Met, was shot in Schroon Lake and received its world-premiere screenings at the Strand in August 2016.

Albany-area-based, husband-and-wife filmmaking team of Jon Russell Cring, the movie’s director and co-writer, and Tracy Nichole Cring, its other co-writer, director of photography, and editor, will be on hand to introduce the film and take questions following the screening.

On Saturday, August 19 the Adirondack Film Society will host a classic movie screening of Singin’ in the Rain (1952), starring Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor and co-directed by Kelly and Stanley Donen. The movie will be introduced in person by film historian and Turner Classic Movies contributor Jeremy Arnold, author of the TCM tie-in book, The Essentials: 52 Must-See Movies and Why They Matter, which devotes a chapter to Singin’ in the Rain.

On Sunday, August 20 the Easy Screening Series will conclude with a screening of the Oscar-nominated Encounters at the End of the World (2007), directed by German filmmaker Werner Herzog, introduced by Albany-based research scientist Sam Bowser, who is featured in the film and who has made numerous research trips to Antarctica. The film is director Herzog’s nonfiction meditation on life in Antarctica — the region’s terrifying natural wonders and peculiar fauna, as well as the scientists, support staff, eccentrics and obsessed individuals who have chosen to sojourn there, under cramped conditions, for long periods of time.

All programs in the series will start at 8 pm and have an admission price of $10 per person. To learn more about any of these programs visit the Adirondack Film Society’s website.

Photo: Sarah Joy Byington and Lorenzo Rodriguez in The Night We Met, provided by the Adirondack Film Society.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


