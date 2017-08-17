High Peaks Hiking History Lecture in Elizabethtown Aug 24th

The Adirondack History Museum will continue its summer lecture series on Thursday, August 24 with “History of Hiking in the High Peaks” by presenter Sharp Swan. Swan is a local historian and board president of the Essex County Historical Society.

The High Peaks of the Adirondacks little resemble the mountains that settlers first gazed upon. Man has radically changed the landscape by logging all but 5 percent, starting fires destroying thousands of acres, and now loving the mountains to death. This lecture will explore these stories as well as the lives of guides, hurricanes and more about the High Peaks.

Admission is free for museum members, and $8 for nonmembers. A reception with light refreshments will be held at 6 pm, with the lecture starting at 7 pm. For more information, contact (518) 873-6466 or email echs@adkhistorymuseum.org.

