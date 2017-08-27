Sunday, August 27, 2017

Jay O’Hern’s Newest Book: Adirondack Camp Stories

adirondack camp stories bookWilliam J. O’Hern’s new book Adirondack Camp Stories: A Treasury of True Tales, Lore, History, Recreation, and Colorful Characters of the Mountains (North Country Books, 2017) is a storybook with archival photos that connect readers with early Adirondack camps — from the simplest backwoods shelters, to boarding houses and hotels that offered more comfortable amenities.

This collection of tales includes sporting camp stories, true tales of remarkable guides and game protectors, accounts of hermits, and narratives about camp camaraderie that draw the reader back to an earlier time in the mountains.

Adirondack Camp Stories features hundreds of historic photo throughout its 360 pages. The 6×9 soft cover is available in local and regional bookstores, at the author’s website and by calling North Country Books at 1-800-342-7409.


