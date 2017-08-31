Thursday, August 31, 2017

Old Forge: Duck Derby, Music, Fireworks Sunday

fireworks in old forgeOld Forge will celebrate Labor Day Weekend on Sunday, September 3rd with a Duck Derby, a free concert on the lakefront, and fireworks over Old Forge Pond.

The final chance for duck adoptions begins at 9 am Sunday, with booths set up on both sides of Route 28 near the Old Forge Information Center. The ducks will launch from the dam at noon, with a chance to win $100,000, in addition to 13 other prizes. CAP-21 has again paired with OddsOn Promotions for a $100,000 jackpot. One number is drawn immediately before the derby, and if the duck with that number is among the first 13 to finish, the person who adopted that duck wins $100,000.

The evening festivities start at 7 pm, with live entertainment by The Paul Case Band. The band plays a mixture of rock, reggae, blues and folk music, and is sponsored by the Central Adirondack Association. The concert will be followed by fireworks over the Old Forge Pond, but before the sparks fly, winners will be drawn for the CAA’s annual car raffle. The grand prize is a 2017 Ford Mustang. Additionally, 10 cash prizes will be awarded, including one $10,000 cash prize, one $3,000 cash prize, five $1,000 cash prizes and three $500 cash prizes. Only 999 tickets are sold.

Other area attractions, retail shops, accommodations and restaurants are priced with families in mind. For more information on the Labor Day Weekend in Old Forge, click here or call (315) 369-6983.

Photo: Fireworks in Old Forge, courtesy Town of Old Forge.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


