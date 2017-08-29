Land Use Strategies For A Connected Adirondack Park

Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve will hold a public forum focused on the ten strategies outlined in its recently published guidebook Pathways to a Connected Adirondack Park – Practical Steps to Better Land Use Decisions.

The community forum takes place at 7 pm, September 5, 2017 at the Keene Valley Congregational Church in the church’s Van Santvoord Room off Rt. 73 in Keene Valley. Public participation is encouraged.

The event will feature an illustrated presentation by guidebook author Dr. Michael Klemens, Adirondack Wild’s Advisor in Landscape Conservation. Following his presentation, discussion, questions and comments from the public are invited and encouraged.

Residents and visitors in Keene Valley, Keene, Upper Jay, Jay and nearby communities are invited both to listen and to participate. Pathways to a Connected Adirondack Park can be downloaded here, and hard copies will be available at the forum. The meeting is free of charge and refreshments will be served.

Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve is a not-for-profit, membership organization which advances New York’s “Forever Wild” legacy and Forest Preserve policies in the Adirondack and Catskill Parks, and promotes public and private land stewardship consistent with wild land values through education, advocacy and research.