Mark Bowie: ‘Night over the Northeast’ Photography at Chapman

Photographer Mark Bowie will present an illustrated talk, “Night over the Northeast,” on Tuesday, August 8 at 7 pm at the Chapman Museum in Glens Falls.

Based on his ongoing project to photograph the landscapes of New York and New England at night, Bowie will share the thought processes and techniques used to produce spectacular nocturnal images of the region’s mountains, woods, waters, villages and coastlines.

The photographer will discuss equipment considerations, determining nighttime exposures, “painting” with artificial light, photographing fireworks and lightning, multiple exposures, timed intervals and time lapse sequences. He also will offer tips on photographing the landscape in relation to the stars, moon, planets, meteors and other celestial objects.

The Chapman Museum is located at 348 Glen Street, Glens Falls. For more information call (518) 793-2826. The program is free and open to the public.

Photo provided by Mark Bowie.