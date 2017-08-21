Monday, August 21, 2017

Military Archaeology of Upper Hudson, Champlain Valleys

Map of Lake George and Lake ChamplainOn Thursday, August 24, 2017 at the Schuylerville Town Hall, 12 Spring Street, The American Revolution Round Table of the Hudson and Mohawk Valleys will host a talk with archaeologist David Starbuck on 18th Century Military archaeology in the Upper Hudson and Champlain Valleys. The presentation will begin at 7 pm.

The waterway that runs between Albany and Canada contains the richest cluster of 18th-century military sites in the US. Fort William Henry and Fort Ticonderoga experienced fierce conflict during the French and Indian War, and the Saratoga Battlefield is forever linked to the American Revolution. While military historians have told and retold stories of the area’s battles and generals, archaeologist David Starbuck turns to the daily lives of soldiers, officers, and camp followers by examining the many objects and artifacts they left behind.

There will be a $5 suggested donation at the door. Networking opportunities will be held both before and after the presentation.

David Starbuck is an historical and industrial archaeologist specializing in the archaeology of America’s forts and battlefields, the archaeology of Utopian societies (the Shakers), and the archaeology of medieval and post-medieval sites in Scotland.

Editor’s note: Recently, a French and Indian War bayonet was found near Chestertown.

Map of Lake George and Lake Champlain provided.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


