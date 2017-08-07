Millennial Focus at Lake George Land Conservancy Meeting

The Lake George Land Conservancy (LGLC) will hold its Annual Meeting at the Bolton Conservation Park on Saturday, August 19, from 10 am to 12 pm, followed by a guided hike to The Pinnacle and picnic lunch.

Guest speaker Michelle Clement from the Regional Office Of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) will present a discussion on the economic benefits of conservation and recreation and the emerging relationship between the Adirondacks, nature and millennials.

In addition to this presentation, the LGLC will highlight the past year’s conservation and stewardship accomplishments, outreach efforts, financial status, and organizational trusteeship. A one-mile guided hike up the Pinnacle will start immediately after the meeting, for those interested. Lunch will be provided by Fx3: Fit Food Fast, and Ben & Jerry’s will be on site donating ice cream to all attendees.

The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism/Lake Placid is a not-for-profit corporation and the accredited Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for Lake Placid and Essex County.

RSVP is not required for this free, public event, but is recommended. For more information and to register, click here, call (518) 644-9673 or email mderossi@lglc.org.