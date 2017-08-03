Nancie Battaglia Photography in Elizabethtown

The Adirondack History Museum will continue its summer lecture series with “Photographing the Adirondacks” with Nancie Battaglia on August 10th.

From the pages of Adirondack Life and the Adirondack Explorer to worldwide editions of Sports Illustrated, to the New York Times and National Geographic, Battaglia’s visual stories capture human interest features, breaking news, peak action sports and striking scenery. An active outdoor enthusiast, she is an ADK 46er twice.

Admission is free for museum members, and $8 for nonmembers. A reception with light refreshments will be held at 6 pm, with the lecture starting at 7 pm. For more information, contact (518) 873-6466 or email echs@adkhistorymuseum.org.

Photo provided by Nancie Battaglia.