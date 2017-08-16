Wednesday, August 16, 2017

New Tupper Lake Regional Marketing Manager Named

Tupper Lake LogoThe Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) has announced the promotion of Katie Stuart to the position of Tupper Lake Regional Marketing Manager.

In her new role, Stuart is expected to serve as a liaison between community stakeholders, travelers, and ROOST, and supports the implementation of marketing strategies for the Tupper Lake area. She was introduced to destination marketing via an internship at ROOST during the summer of 2015, and after graduating from Keuka College in 2017, joined ROOST full time as Tupper Lake/Hamilton County Marketing Assistant. She now fills the role formerly held by Michelle Clement, who was promoted to ROOST Director of Marketing in July.

“In addition to being an avid outdoors person who enjoys hiking, swimming, skiing and golf, Stuart is a lifelong resident of Tupper Lake, with strong ties to to the region and an in-depth knowledge of the destination’s assets with respect to tourism,” an announcement from ROOST said.

ROOST is the accredited destination marketing organization (DMO) responsible for promoting Essex, Hamilton and Franklin counties in the Adirondacks of New York. The Tupper Lake Regional Marketing manager is based out of the Tupper Lake Office at 121 Park Street. They also have support from the regional ROOST offices in Saranac Lake and Malone.

ROOST currently employs 30 staff and operates five offices located in Lake Placid, Crown Point, Malone, Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake.


