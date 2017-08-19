‘I Am Not Your Negro’ Screening, Discussion In Saranac Lake

John Brown Lives! in partnership with Lake Flower Landing will host a screening of the documentary I Am Not Your Negro on Thursday, August 24, 2017, in Saranac Lake.

A film for these times, Raoul Peck’s award-winning documentary on writer James Baldwin draws inspiration from Baldwin’s final but unfinished manuscript, Remember This House, and the narrative relies almost exclusively on his writings, read by Samuel L. Jackson. Documentary footage of police violence against Black people in the 1960s is juxtaposed against shots of similar violence today.

The screening will be followed by an open-ended conversation with novelist Russell Banks, Nell Painter, Edwards Professor of American History, Emerita, Princeton University, and David Goodman whose brother Andrew Goodman was one of three young Civil Rights activists murdered in Mississippi, during Freedom Summer in 1964, by members of the Ku Klux Klan.

The screening of the 90-minute film will begin at 7 pm at Lake Flower Landing, 421 Lake Flower Avenue in Saranac Lake. It is free and open to the public; seating will be on a first come first serve basis. Donations will be appreciated.

For more information, contact Martha Swan of John Brown Lives! at (518) 744-7112 or Peter Seward, Lake Flower Landing, at (917) 887-7149.