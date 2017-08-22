Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Peter S. Paine Jr. Awarded Marquis de Montcalm Award

Featured left to right: Beth L. Hill, President & CEO of Fort Ticonderoga; Sanford Morhouse, Fort Ticonderoga Association Board Chairman; Peter S. Paine, Jr., Fort Ticonderoga Trustee Emeritus and award recipient, and Anthony Pell, Fort Ticonderoga Trustee EmeritusFort Ticonderoga recently awarded Peter S. Paine, Jr. the Marquis de Montcalm Award. The award is Fort Ticonderoga’s highest honor and was given in recognition of Paine’s years of leadership and service to the museum.  The award was presented at Fort Ticonderoga’s Annual Summer Gala held at Fort Ticonderoga on August 12th. Paine was presented the award and given a reproduction of a Chevalier of the Order of Saint Louis, a prestigious French medal given to the Marquis de Montcalm in 1757.

Paine, a lifelong resident of Willsboro and New York, was elected as a Member of the Fort Ticonderoga Association (later named National Council) in 1990. He served several terms on the Board of Trustees, was elected Chairman of the Board in 2008 and served in that role until January 1, 2013. Since that time, Paine has served as a Trustee Emeritus.

For more information about Fort Ticonderoga, visit their website or call (518) 585-2821. Fort Ticonderoga is located at 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga.

Photo (left to right): Beth L. Hill, President & CEO of Fort Ticonderoga; Sanford Morhouse, Fort Ticonderoga Association Board Chairman; Peter S. Paine, Jr., Fort Ticonderoga Trustee Emeritus and award recipient; and Anthony Pell, Fort Ticonderoga Trustee Emeritus (photo provided).


