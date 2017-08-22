Placid Health, Medical Fitness Center Breaks Ground

Work has begun at the site of the future Adirondack Health Lake Placid Health and Medical Fitness Center. The builders say concrete foundations are on track to be poured by the end of the month, with structural steel to follow shortly thereafter.

Once complete, the 41,000-square-foot facility will house the Lake Placid emergency department, Lake Placid Health Center, rehabilitation and sports medicine department, and physician offices. It will also include a fitness center with therapy and lap pools. The project, a central component of Adirondack Health’s $12 million Future of Care campaign, is expected to be complete in the winter of 2018. For more information, click here.

Photo: Site of the future Adirondack Health Lake Placid Health and Medical Fitness Center (provided).