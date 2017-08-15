Raquette River Dams Program: Catamount Lodge to Carry Falls Reservoir

TAUNY (Traditional Arts in Upstate New York) will host a guided woods walk from Catamount Lodge to the Carry Falls Reservoir with Ruth McWilliams of Catamount Lodge and Mary Jane Watson of South Colton on Thursday, August 17th from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Along the way, visitors will have the chance to learn about the natural life of the area as well as the hydroelectric power project that transformed the Raquette River in the 1950s and beyond, creating Carry Falls Reservoir and other now familiar lakes around Colton.

The walk is moderately challenging with some uphill terrain, but no bushwhacking is needed. It will take about 45 minutes to get to the reservoir, including stops for observation and discussion. The group will then spend approximately an hour at the reservoir and hear stories about the river, its changes over time, the hydro project, and the lost community of Hollywood.

Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable, sturdy clothing and shoes, and bring any desired snacks. Additionally, the program will run rain or shine, so participants should check the weather and bring a raincoat if needed. All ages welcome, though the trail is not wheelchair accessible and has some challenges for strollers. The guided walk will begin at the entrance to Catamount Lodge off SH 56 in South Colton, NY (2092 State Highway 56, about 8 miles south of the hamlet of South Colton.) There is a $5 suggested donation and pre-registration is appreciated by calling (315) 386-4289.

This program is a part of the program series for TAUNY’s latest exhibit, “‘Look Down, You’ll See Our Tracks’: Raquette River Dam Stories.” This exhibit tells the stories of people involved in or significantly affected by the construction of the hydroelectric dams and powerhouses along the Raquette River. The exhibit will be on view at The TAUNY Center until October 21, 2017. Additional information about this and other programs in the exhibit program series can be found here.

For more information about TAUNY, visit their website.

Photo: Guided walk with Mary Jane Watson (provided by TAUNY).