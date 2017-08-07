Saranac Lake Area Tourism Council Reestablished

Local leaders of Saranac Lake have announced the revival of the Saranac Lake Area Tourism Council. The group is made up of representatives from local government, as well as businesses and nonprofits with a stake in the local tourism economy. According to an announcement made to the press, the council’s membership includes representatives from the arts and culture, recreation, and wellness sectors. Representatives from local lodging amenties and tourism organizations also hold seats on the Council.

The Saranac Lake Area Tourism Council originally formed several years ago as a collaboration of local government, business, and civic organizations during a transition period in local tourism promotion.

The group is holding monthly meetings to provide a networking forum for members and an opportunity to collaborate.

One of the Saranac Lake Area Tourism Council’s early initiatives was to request that the Regional Office for Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) initiate a branding process for the Saranac Lake area. The Tourism Council has also developed itineraries that link a variety of tourism offerings, to be used for marketing efforts.

The Saranac Lake Area Tourism Council meets at rotating locations on the second Wednesday of each month. Anyone interested in attending the meetings can contact Amy Catania at amy@historicsaranaclake.org for more information.