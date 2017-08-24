September at Paul Smith’s: Music, Rural Skills, Fungi, More

Paul Smith’s College will host several events next month, beginning Wednesday, September 6, with the Paul Smith’s Music Festival, featuring Annie in the Water, Run With It, and the Seth Yacovone Band.

The festival, which will run from 4:30 to 9:30 pm on the college’s Great Lawn, is free and open to the public, and will include a beer tent, a variety of games, as well as food and beverages for sale.

Later in the month, the Adirondack Fungi Fest on Saturday, Sept. 23 and sixth annual Adirondack Rural Skills and Homesteading Festival on Saturday, Sept. 30 will be held at the Paul Smith’s College VIC. The Adirondack Rural Skills and Homesteading Festival will also coincide with Family and Homecoming Weekend, which begins Friday, Sept. 29.

Adirondack Fungi Fest will feature several presentations, displays, mushroom forays, a juried art show and more. Keynote speaker Gary Lincoff will present “Magical Mushroom Stories: The Healing Power of Holotropic Fungi” and will be available for an afternoon book signing and social.

Lincoff is the author of several books, including The Audubon Society Field Guide to North American Mushrooms, leads mushroom study trips worldwide, and teaches courses at the New York Botanical Garden.

The event runs from 9 am to 5 pm Admission is $5 and free for the Paul Smith’s College community and Friends of the VIC. For a full schedule and registration for workshops, click here.

The following weekend’s Adirondack Rural Skills and Homesteading Festival is a daylong celebration of the past. Demonstrations and workshops range from draft horse logging and cordwood construction to canning, cider making, renewable energy and more.

Jay Gruen, an artist, designer, homesteader and the host of FYI’s Unplugged Nation, will be at the festival for the keynote presentation on contemporary homesteading. Gruen, an expert in food, livestock and upcycling, will guide participants in using non-traditional methods for backyard gardening, raising livestock and conservative uses of space and materials to improve yields while reducing waste.

The festival is from 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is $5 per person, $10 for a carload and free for the Paul Smith’s College community. See a video, photos, or sign up for updates here.

Photo provided: A guest prepares fresh apple cider at a recent Adirondack Rural Skills and Homesteading Festival.