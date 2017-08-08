Six Rescues In The Adirondacks Since Thursday

It’s been a busy summer so far for Adirondack Forest Rangers. Rangers responded to six rescues since Thursday, after an especially busy week that included the recovery of a deceased hiker in the High Peaks.

What follows are reports, prepared by DEC, of recent missions carried out by Forest Rangers in the Adirondacks. You can find all Forest Ranger Search and Rescue Reports here.

Essex County

Town of North Elba

Rescue: On August 4 at 12:21 pm, Ray Brook Dispatch received a radio transmission from an Assistant Ranger advising she had encountered a 34-year-old male subject from Queensbury at Avalanche Junction who had been sick for more than 24 hours. The subject appeared extremely dehydrated. After supplying the subject with some water, she walked him to Marcy Dam. Based on symptoms provided by the Assistant Ranger, Ranger James Giglinto was dispatched to take an ATV to Marcy Dam and retrieve the subject. Ranger Giglinto reached the subject at 1:20 pm, and transported him to ADK Loj. The subject advised the Ranger that he would seek medical attention on his own and declined an ambulance ride. The incident concluded at 2 pm.

Town of North Elba

Rescue: On August 4 at 4:10 pm, DEC Dispatch received a radio transmission from an Assistant Forest Ranger stating she had received multiple reports of a 45-year-old female with a lower leg injury near the trail intersection of Street and Nye Mountain. The hiker was with two others and they were able to assist her. Two Forest Rangers responded and stabilized the injury, carrying her out with the help of her fellow hikers, the Assistant Forest Ranger, and a summit steward. The subject declined further care and stated she would seek further medical attention on her own.

Town of Keene

Rescue: On August 6, DEC Ray Brook Dispatch received a transferred call from Essex County 911 from a caller whose hiking partner, a 72-year-old male, sustained an injury while hiking Hurricane Mountain. Forest Rangers responded to the trailhead and located the subject approximately one mile from the summit of Hurricane. The subject was evaluated by a Ranger who stabilized the injury. The subject was then put in a harness to be hoisted by State Police Aviation, who then transported the subject to the hospital.

Herkimer County

Town of Webb

Rescue: On August 3 at approximately 2:10 pm DEC’s Dispatch received a call from Herkimer County 911 requesting assistance for an 82-year-old male who was feeling light headed near Nicks Lake campground. Two rangers responded along with Fire and EMS departments. Upon locating the subject he was evaluated, packaged in a litter, and taken to an awaiting ambulance, where he was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

Town of Webb

Rescue: On August 4, DEC Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from Herkimer County 911 requesting assistance for a 52-year-old woman who was injured. The subject had fallen while hiking Bald Mountain and sustained a lower leg injury. Rangers responded with Fire and EMS squads and located the subject. She was then evaluated and carried out to an awaiting ambulance, where she was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

St. Lawrence County

Town of Colton

Rescue: On August 3 at approximately 9:50 am, DEC Dispatch received a call from an injured hiker on the Otter Brook Trail. The 19-year-old hiker was fatigued and unable to continue. Forest Rangers Will Benzel, Adam Baldwin, and Jared Booth quickly arrived on the scene and moved the hiker and his companion back to the trailhead on ATVs. The subjects then received a courtesy ride back to Wanakena and their vehicle. The hikers chose to seek medical attention on their own.

Also, in a related incident in the Big Indian Wilderness Area of the Catskills

On August 1 at approximately 11 am, a 60-year-old male left his residence on Dry Brook Road intending to hike in the Big Indian Wilderness Area. At approximately 6:28 pm, Delaware County 911 reported that the subject had called for assistance after becoming lost. Delaware County 911 contacted DEC Dispatch, and DEC Forest Rangers coordinated search and rescue efforts over the next five days. More than 120 responders spent over 3,400 man hours in the search for the hiker, including 22 Forest Rangers, 19 New York Federation Search volunteers, 41 volunteer firemen from multiple departments, New York State Police, State Police Aviation, DEC Environmental Conservation Officers, Civil Air Patrol, members of the Bellearye Mountain rescue, State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services staff, and multiple K-9 units. On Saturday, at approximately 1 pm, the caretaker of a private property located the man in a wooded area. The hiker was barefoot but mobile and able to walk with the assistance of the reporting party to the end of Hiram Todd Road. A DEC Forest Ranger assisted with the subject’s final evacuation to a waiting ambulance. The man was evaluated by the ambulance crew and transported to the Margaretville Community Hospital for further evaluation and monitoring.

