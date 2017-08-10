Take Adirondack Explorer With You

The Adirondack Explorer has a new app, optimized for phone and tablet screens, that has everything you love about our bimonthly magazine focusing on the issues important to the Adirondacks.

And now the stories can include videos, additional photos, audio, and links to other stories to help readers gain a better understanding of what’s going on in the Park.

And if you’re planning a hiking or canoeing trip this summer, you’ll want to download the app and a free edition of the Explorer’s Annual Outings Guide. Once it’s downloaded, you can peruse the outings guide for ideas for Adirondack adventures on your phone or tablet without wi-fi, which you know can be a challenge in certain places in the Park.

Test it out by downloading the app from iTunes or Google Play. Right now the current issue and the Annual Outings Guide are free for a limited time. A year’s subscription through the app is $18. Get yours here.