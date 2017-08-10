Thursday, August 10, 2017

Take Adirondack Explorer With You

The Adirondack Explorer has a new app, optimized for phone and tablet screens, that has everything you love about our bimonthly magazine focusing on the issues important to the Adirondacks.

And now the stories can include videos, additional photos, audio, and links to other stories to help readers gain a better understanding of what’s going on in the Park.

And if you’re planning a hiking or canoeing trip this summer, you’ll want to download the app and a free edition of the Explorer’s Annual Outings Guide. Once it’s downloaded, you can peruse the outings guide for ideas for Adirondack adventures on your phone or tablet without wi-fi, which you know can be a challenge in certain places in the Park.

Test it out by downloading the app from iTunes or Google Play. Right now the current issue and the Annual Outings Guide are free for a limited time. A year’s subscription through the app is $18. Get yours here.


Tracy Ormsbee

Tracy Ormsbee is the new publisher of the Adirondack Explorer. When she’s not working – and it’s not black fly season – you can find her outdoors hiking, running, paddle boarding or reading a book on an Adirondack chair somewhere.


The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
