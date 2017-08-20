Catch The Solar Eclipse At The Wild Center

The Wild Center will celebrate the partial solar eclipse on Monday, August 21st. As the moon passes between the earth and the sun, its shadow will darken the sky, plunging large swathes of the United States into sudden twilight, but this alignment is far from supernatural. Naturalists will be on hand to help answer questions about all things solar.

Attendees will have the chance to take ‘Eclipse 101’ in Planet Adirondack and learn about what the eclipse is and how it works. Watch a live call-in with NASA and have questions answered by astronomers. Viewing stations for the eclipse will be on Wild Walk and outside the Naturalists Cabinet. There will also be showings of the film To Scale: The Solar System. The film shows a group of friends who build the first scale model of the solar system with complete planetary orbits. Astronomers will also be on hand to help view the sun with specialized telescopes at the Adirondack Public Observatory.

The eclipse will happen between 1:18 and 3:53 pm with the maximum coverage of 63% totality at 2:39 pm.

The Wild Center is located at 45 Museum Dr, Tupper Lake. Activities are for free for members or with paid admission.

For more information, visit The Wild Center’s website.