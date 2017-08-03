Regional Wildlife Refuge Areas Opened For 16-Days

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced that several restricted Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) will be opened to the public in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties from Saturday, August 12, through Sunday, August 27, 2017.

Portions of these WMAs are marked as “Refuge” or “Wetlands Restricted Area” to allow waterfowl and other listed species to breed and raise young without interference from people.

During the 16-day period, Upper and Lower Lakes and Wilson Hill WMAs in St. Lawrence County, including their wetland restricted and refuge areas, will be open to visitors each day from sunrise to sunset. Perch River WMA in Jefferson County will also be open to visitors with the exception of the lower pool refuge parking lot and dike that will be closed due to construction. Visitors will be asked to keep a safe distance from the construction area.

Also, the Perch Lake proper will be open but hours are restricted and will open at noon. Perch River WMA encompasses 7,800 acres in the towns of Brownville, Orleans, and Pamelia. It can be accessed from State Route 12, Allen Rd., Buckminster Road, Vaadi Road, and Perch Lake Road. The Perch Lake proper (accessed by Perch Lake Rd.) will be open from noon until sunset each day. Fishing will be allowed but motorized boats are not permitted.

Upper & Lower Lakes WMA is located about two miles west of the village of Canton along State Route 68 in St. Lawrence County. This WMA, the largest in the region, is an 8,770 acre upland/wetland complex between the Grasse and Oswegatchie rivers.

Wilson Hill WMA is located in northern St. Lawrence County, approximately six miles west of the village of Massena off State Route 37. Situated along the St. Lawrence River, the 4,000-acre area consists of several large pools of open water marsh bordered by a combination of dense cattails, brushy wetlands, forest, and upland meadow. Fishing is not allowed in Nichols Pool.

DEC will be conducting habitat and wildlife management projects on the WMAs throughout the 16-day period. Avoid any operating machinery and pay attention to temporary signage. For additional information, bird lists and maps, contact DEC’s Regional Wildlife Office at (315) 785-2263 or visit the DEC webpage.