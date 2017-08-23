Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Wilmington Mountain Bike Fest Labor Day Weekend

wilmington bike fest logoThe Town of Wilmington has announced a new mountain biking festival, scheduled for September 1 to 3, 2017.

The weekend includes on-site camping, live music, local food, craft beer, swimming, group rides for all abilities, shuttles, and a kids’ mountain bike race. There are guided and self-guided group rides for beginners, intermediates and experts. Shuttles are available for these hour-long to full-day rides.

Wilmington provides over 25 miles of locally-built and rider-maintained single track. The town was recently named as one of America’s 20 Best Mountain Biking Towns by National Geographic.

The idea for a kids’ race in the festival was hatched by a group of local kids, who pitched the idea to the Wilmington town board.

On-site camping is available in the Wilmington Town Park, which is serving as the basecamp for the festival. Pre-registration is the only way to reserve a campsite. On-site registration is available at the festival on Sept. 1; however, organizers cannot guarantee camp sites will still be available. For those who are interested in attending the festival but are not camping, lodging options can be found here. Day passes are also available on-site or in advance on the website.

For a full schedule of events, click here.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.




Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Conditions
Adirondacks Events
Conditions
Adirondacks Events

The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
Web Services & Search Engine Optimization By: Suloff Designs