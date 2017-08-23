Wilmington Mountain Bike Fest Labor Day Weekend

The Town of Wilmington has announced a new mountain biking festival, scheduled for September 1 to 3, 2017.

The weekend includes on-site camping, live music, local food, craft beer, swimming, group rides for all abilities, shuttles, and a kids’ mountain bike race. There are guided and self-guided group rides for beginners, intermediates and experts. Shuttles are available for these hour-long to full-day rides.

Wilmington provides over 25 miles of locally-built and rider-maintained single track. The town was recently named as one of America’s 20 Best Mountain Biking Towns by National Geographic.

The idea for a kids’ race in the festival was hatched by a group of local kids, who pitched the idea to the Wilmington town board.

On-site camping is available in the Wilmington Town Park, which is serving as the basecamp for the festival. Pre-registration is the only way to reserve a campsite. On-site registration is available at the festival on Sept. 1; however, organizers cannot guarantee camp sites will still be available. For those who are interested in attending the festival but are not camping, lodging options can be found here. Day passes are also available on-site or in advance on the website.

