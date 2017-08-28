Wilmington Mountain Bike Festival Volunteers Sought

Barkeater Trails Alliance (BETA) is seeking volunteers for their Mountain Bike Festival weekend, from September 1-3.

Festival volunteers will serve as a host for the event and a resource for activities in the region.

Volunteers are asked dedicate at least 4 hours to be “on-call” during the specific time slot agreed to fill in order to receive the full benefits. A volunteer schedule can be found here.

Basic Volunteer requirements:

Over 21 years old;

Familiarity with Wilmington and the region; knowledge of the trails is helpful but not critical;

Prepared to spend time outdoors in potentially inclement weather for the duration of shift; and

Flexibility and willingness to take on various tasks as needed, from help with paperwork to hauling firewood.

Festival volunteers receive:

Free festival entry for the weekend including a campsite, group rides, shuttles, and music;

One free beer from the beer sponsor and a BETA coozie;

One festival t-shirt; and

Latest BETA bike map set.

For questions or to volunteer, email volunteer coordinator Matt McNamara at vtonice@gmail.com.

Volunteer Headquarters will be based at the bike festival headquarters located in the Wilmington Youth Park in the center of town. Volunteers will check in at the same location that festival participants check into camp.