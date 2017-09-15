1920s Weekend Comes To Chestertown

The 5th Annual Rum Runners Weekend is taking place Friday, September 15, though September 17th, in Chestertown. It all kicks off at 5 pm on Friday night, as bootleggers evade the police in their classic cars, beginning at The Hub in Brant Lake, with stops at OP Fredericks, the Odd Duck, and the Bullhouse, before ending at the Panther Mountain Inn. A car show follows.

A Bootleggers Parade of classic cars will begin at noon on Saturday, starting at LaFlure Lane in Chestertown and ending at the Town Hall, followed by an American Legion USO-style Variety Show in the Town Hall Auditorium.

At 4 pm, Saturday, illusionist Jonathan Phillips will perform at the Carol Theatre, in Chestertown, admission is $10.

Across the street, the Panther Mountain Inn will open as a Speak-easy at 6:30 pm, featuring live Jazz bands and Charleston contests.

Restaurants in Chestertown will be offering 1920s inspired dinner specials for $19.20 throughout the weekend.

Rum Runners Weekend is presented by the Tri-Lakes Business Alliance (TLBA).

Photo: Rum Runners in front of the Bullhouse in Chestertown, provided by Tri-Lakes Business Alliance.