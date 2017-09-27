2017 Adirondack Rural Skills and Homesteading Fest Saturday

The 2017 Adirondack Rural Skills and Homesteading Festival will be held Saturday, September 30th at the Paul Smith’s College Visitor Interpretive Center from 10 am to 4 pm.

With featured exhibitions on logging, farming with draft horses and a demonstration of competitive lumberjack sports by the Paul Smith’s College Woodsmen’s Team, the festival also offers dozens of workshops that appeal to a wide range of interests such as canning, cider making, woodworking, renewable energy, cord wood construction, small-scale farming and primitive skills.

Admission is $5 per person or $10 per carload. Free with valid Paul Smith’s College ID.

Photo provided.