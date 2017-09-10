240th Anniversary of the Battles of Saratoga Event Planned

The Saratoga National Historical Park’s ca. 1775 Neilson House will host a reenactment of the lives of Continental Army and Militia personnel who inhabited the same ground in September and October 1777 during the Battles of Saratoga on Saturday and Sunday, September 16-17.

At this 240th anniversary of the battle, visitors can experience some of the sights, sounds, and smells of military camp life in the American Revolution as re-enactors portray American Continental and Militia soldiers and women followers during the 1777 Battles of Saratoga.

Visitors can join in a historical court-martial and decide the prisoners’ fate, listen to soldiers, surgeons, and women as they talk about wartime experiences, and check out what sorts of foods they ate. A historian-led guided tour of the Freeman Farm battlefield will be offered on Saturday. Special youth activities include setting up tents, musket or cannon drills, and a scavenger hunt activity.

On Sunday, there will be a 2 pm Wreath Laying Ceremony by Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution at Tour Road Stop 2. The public is invited to this commemorative wreath laying.

The Saratoga National Historical Park is located on Routes 32 and 4 in Stillwater, NY, just south of the Adirondack Park. The camp will be open Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm.

The event is free. For more information about this or other events, call the Visitor Center at (518) 670-2985, check the park website.

Photo: Mock Court Martial, provided by Saratoga National Historical Park.