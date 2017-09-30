30th Rustic Furniture Fair & Antiques Show in Blue Mtn Lake

Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake (ADKX) will host their 30th annual Rustic Furniture Fair on September 9-10, and Antiques Show and Sale September 16, 2017.

The fairs are opportunities to view, learn about, and purchase distinctive furniture and furnishings from emerging and established artisans and makers and antiques and artworks from dealers from across the country. A ticketed Benefit Preview for the Antiques Show and Sale takes place September 15, 2017.

The Rustic Furniture Fair features hand-crafted items and Adirondack artwork in both classic and contemporary styles. Visitors will encounter demonstrations, musical performances, and ADKX’s permanent installations devoted to exploring the history, culture, and distinctive vernacular designs of the region.

The Antiques Show features a wide range of items including: camp, cottage, and Mission furniture; fine art and folk art; rare books; vintage sporting equipment and boats; Native American jewelry; quilts; and more. During the Show, there will be public programs and tours for all ages.

The Adirondack Experience: The Museum at Blue Mountain Lake is located at 9097 NY-30, Blue Mountain Lake.

For additional information, call (518) 352-7311 or visit the Museum’s website.

Photo: Antique sleds and skis at the Antique Show and Sale, provided by Adirondack Experience.