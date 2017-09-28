World’s Largest Garage Sale Fills Warrensburg This Weekend

Warrensburg Chamber Administrator and Event Coordinator Suzanne Tyler starts working on organizing the next year’s World’s Largest Garage Sale even before this year’s event has been completed. She works all year long planning and filling the streets of Warrensburg with over 500 vendors ready to present their wares to all treasure seekers.

“We are so jazzed about this year’s weather,” says Tyler. “It is going to be gorgeous. We are sold out of vendor space at the Chamber of Commerce end of things. Between the commercial, residents, and private garage sales happening this weekend, there is about a 5-mile radius for sales.”

Tyler mixes up vendors so they’re not all in the same location for the September 30 – October 1 event. People searching the Warrensburg streets can get a diverse opportunity in a smaller location or investigate all the various booths in search of that special find.

“I have a responsibility to the vendor and the town to have a good event. I want the vendors to have a good sales day and for them to come back,” says Tyler. “I get a few applications handed back to me during the event. I try to listen to everyone’s suggestions and accommodate as many suggestions as possible. I also have a responsibility to the people coming to the event. I want it to continue to be a fun experience for everyone.”

There is no capacity for Tyler to provide a vendor map, but she does have a transportation map available at the chamber. Though Main Street is closed for parking, free parking is available on a first come-first served on any side streets. Free parking is also available on Schroon River Street at the Warren County Fairgrounds and the Junior/Senior High School. As in years past, there is a free shuttle leaving about every 30 minutes all weekend.

“This year there will be a Beer Garden at the Merrill Magee Inn with the with Adirondack Pub and Brewery from noon to 5 pm on Saturday and noon to 4 pm on Sunday. It’s free admission and family-friendly,” says Tyler. “The Chamber is also providing live music at the bandstand on Saturday.”

Each year The World’s Largest Garage Sale takes place the weekend before Columbus Day weekend. It is the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce’s biggest fundraiser, providing fund to run the chamber as well as providing resources for local charities, schools, and emergency services.

