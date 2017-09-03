Thursday, September 21, 2017

3rd Annual Salt Summit Set For October 5

salt summitThe FUND for Lake George will host the 3rd Annual Salt Summit will be held on October 5th, 2017, from 8 am to 2:30 pm at the Best Western Plus Ticonderoga Inn & Suites.

The Summit is a free day-long program designed for public and private winter road maintenance professionals in Lake George and across the Adirondack region.

The agenda features industry leaders presenting latest methods and equipment for safely reducing the use of road salt — considered the “acid rain of our time.” Unlike acid rain, organizers say, this problem can be solved here and now.

Salt levels in the Lake George watershed are rising and, left unchecked, threaten water quality and the tourism economy.

Participants will learn how work at Lake George reduces salt. Complimentary light breakfast and lunch are provided for registered attendees. Check-in and coffee/tea begin at 7:30 am.

To register, click here or call (518) 668-9700.

The Best Western Plus Ticonderoga Inn & Suites is located at 260 Burgoyne Rd, Ticonderoga.

