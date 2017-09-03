3rd Annual ViewFest Music, Art, and Food Festival Planned

View will host its third annual ViewFest Music, Art, and Food Festival, previously known as Adirondack Music Festival, September 22, 2017 through September 24, 2017 in Old Forge.

ViewFest combines food, art, workshops, craft vendors, demonstrations, and musical performances. The craft fair runs Saturday 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday 10 am to 3 pm. Local restaurants, food, and artistic demonstrators will be on site Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm.

Multiple vendors are already on board, with more signing up every day. If you are interested in being a craft or food vendor, demonstrator, or if you are a local musician looking to have your music sold, contact Janis Russell at jrussell@gmail.com or call (315) 369-6411 extension 227.

All daytime events are free and open to the public. Seating is limited for the special concerts, and pre-registration is suggested for these performances. VIP Passes are available at a discounted rate for those interested in attending all three of the weekend’s concerts. Passes are $150 for members and $185 for non-members.

Dave Bennett and the Memphis Speed Kings return Friday, September 22 to kick off ViewFest. A Pre-Show Dinner will be held at a 6:30 pm, featuring an open dance floor and Mountainside Smokehouse. The performance starts at 7:30 pm and tickets are $40 for members and $50 for non-members.

On Saturday, start with a drink at Cocktails in the Gallery at 6:30 pm, followed by a Great Gatsby themed dinner and a show at Gould Hall at 7:30 pm, where Danny Sinoff and the band will perform hits from Sinatra and beyond. Tickets are $80 for members and $100 for non-members.

From 8:30 am to 9:30 am on Sunday, enjoy a free non-denominational service to be held in Gould Hall featuring a live gospel choir, The Bells of Harmony, and instrumentalists from throughout the weekend. This event will be hosted by Niccolls Memorial Presbyterian Church and is open to all members of the public and of all faiths.

Immediately following the service there will be refreshments available in the galleries. Tickets are $30 for members and $40 for non-members.

To purchase tickets, sign up as a vendor, or learn more about ViewFest 2017, visit View’s website.

Photo of David Bennett, provided.