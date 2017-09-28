Thursday, September 28, 2017

75th Annual National 4-H Week Planned

STARR 2017 Warren County Group PhotoFor the 75th consecutive year, youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will be celebrating National 4-H Week during the first full week of October. Warren County 4-H will leverage National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the experiences that 4-H offers young people, and will highlight the 4-H youth in the community. A special will be held for 4-H’ers and their families at the culmination of the celebration week.

4-H cites research that shows that young people in 4-H are almost four times as likely to contribute to their communities, and are twice as likely to engage in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs in their free time.

4-H is the largest youth development organization in the United States empowering over six million young people to “learn by doing.” The program is open to any youth ages 5 to 19 years old with opportunities to learn through clubs, after school and school enrichment programs and through the variety of programs offered through the Cooperative Extension offices.

For more information about 4-H, call the Warren County Cooperative Extension office at (518) 623-3291 or (518) 668-4881, by email at warren@cornell.edu.

Photo: STARR 2017 Warren County Group Photo, provided.


