Farm 2 Fork, Hobo Fest In Saranac Lake This Weekend

Saranac Lake’s Farm 2 Fork Festival started through the passion and forethought of the former Adirondack Green Circle’s Founding Director Gail Brill. Brill wanted to bring attention to regional farmers and provide a connection to the consumers buying their product. Her vision continues this weekend with the 8th Annual Farm 2 Fork Festival at Saranac Lake’s Riverside Park.

The Adirondack Cookout themed event continues Brill’s celebration of local food in the most delicious way possible, right onto our plates. This year’s menu includes grilled Mace Chasm Farm sausage, vegetable lasagna, Dak & Dill Pickles, salsa, coleslaw, garlic and herb roasted potatoes, and apple crisp.

According to Farm 2 Fork manager and volunteer Chris Morris, attendees of the festival can look forward to the same organizational committee providing the same food-focused traditions as in the past. Morris acknowledges that Brill’s energy and creativity as a volunteer is hard to match. With Hannah Gibbons-Arthur as the new chairperson of the organizational committee along with Jacob Vennie-Volrath, Corey Iaria, as well as Morris and an tireless group of volunteers, Farm 2 Fork has worked to continue to provide a wonderful connection to local food. Morris states that the most significant change for this year’s event is fewer items on the menu, but larger portions for ticket holders.

A new event has been added to Farm 2 Fork schedule. The First Annual Heirloom Award will be bestowed about one local person that has gone “above and beyond” to support local farmers and local food. This year’s Heirloom Award will be presented to Farm 2 Fork founder Gail Brill.

Saranac Lake’s Farm 2 Fork is open September 2 from 9 am to 2 pm in conjunction with the Saranac Lake Farmers Market. Live music with Maribyrd, games, and other activities will be happening throughout the event. Tickets go on sale at 10:30 am with The Tasting happening at 11 am. Ticket prices are $15/carnivores and $12 for vegetarians.

Of course, if you like a side of local music with your farm-to-table feast, make sure to come back on Sunday, September 3, for the annual Hobo Fest at noon. The Hobo Fest is a free music extravaganza, also located at Riverside Park, with nine musical acts performing throughout the day and into the evening. The last live show starts at 8:30 pm. Enjoy!

Farm 2 Fork Festival photo used with the permission of Diane Chase, AdirondackFamilyTime.com