8th Annual Great Adirondack Moose Festival September 23-24th

The 8th Annual Great Adirondack Moose Festival will be held in Indian Lake during the weekend of September 23 and 24, 2017. Moose-themed family fun activities will be the main attraction.

Visitors to Indian Lake will enjoy programs, games, contests, exhibitions, many in the name of the elusive and majestic moose. The half-ton mammal has made a come-back in the Adirondacks, and one may even spot a moose during the Festival weekend.

Major Festival activities will feature several family fun Adirondack wilderness experiences and will include a Moose River Plains self-guided driving tour, guided hikes to Ok Slip Falls, Rock Dam and Castle Rock and Fall Foliage White Water Rafting.

Other Festival activities to enjoy include: an Adirondack Moose Research Status presentation, Indian Lake Museum Open House, an Old Fashion Turkey Shoot, Count the Moose Scat Contest, Moose Festival Carnival-Children’s games and activities, Scavenger Hunt and more. Festival mascots, Bruce the Moose and Smokey Bear, will be visiting different Festival activities for photo opportunities.

Back by popular demand will be the 7th annual Moose Calling Contest. Check out the Contest and witness the fun, and sometimes bizarre and authentic, hooting and hollering moose calls from both adult and children contestants. Ed Kanze, Naturalist and Outdoor Guide will be the contest Master of Ceremony and one of the official judges. The contest will be limited to two categories, adult and children, and will be held at the Indian Lake Theater.

Additional 2017 Festival activities will include Chain Saw Carving Demonstrations, Hand Fly Tying Demonstration, Techniques and Exhibit, Raquette Lake Navigation-Brunch Cruise, Wine Sampling Tent, Run By Dogs Demonstrations, shopping for arts and crafts in the Big Moose Tent and at local retailers, Contemporary Rustic Gallery Exhibit and live music.

The festival is held during the fall foliage season. Most festival activities are free and do not require advance registration.

A full schedule of GAMF activities may be found on Facebook at “Great Adirondack Moose Festival.” For a copy of the 2017 Festival Program, click here. Visitors are encouraged to pick up a Festival Program at the Chamber of Commerce and at several businesses around town during the weekend.

The Annual Great Adirondack Moose Festival (GAMF) is sponsored by the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce and a host of regional and local business sponsors.

Photos from above: Bruce, Smokey Moose, courtesy Bill Herrick; and Moose on the Lake, courtesy Ed Reed.