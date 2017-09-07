AARCH Preservation Award Winners Announced

Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH), the region’s private nonprofit, historic preservation organization, will be presenting its annual Preservation Awards on Monday, September 18 to five projects “that exemplify the extraordinary preservation work being done in communities throughout the Adirondacks.”

Two awards will also be presented for individual achievement. “These awards honor the best examples of sensitive restoration, rehabilitation, and long-term stewardship by individuals, organizations, local governments, and businesses,” according to an announcement from AARCH.

The recipients of 2017 AARCH Preservation Awards are:

Wiawaka Center for Women for their restoration of the 1903 Wakonda Lodge (Town of Lake George, Warren County).

Deer’s Head Inn, owners Carolyn Sicher, Aaron Wolf, Karin Demuro, and Dr. Robert Demuro, for their restoration and rehabilitation of this 1808 building (Town of Elizabethtown, Essex County).

Valcour Brewing Company, Mary Theresa Pearl and the late Terry Schmaltz, for the restoration and rehabilitation of the 1838 Old Stone Barracks (Town of Plattsburgh, Clinton County).

Friends of Stillwater Fire Tower, for their restoration of the 1919 Stillwater Fire Tower (Town of Webb, Herkimer County).

Camp Turk, for their long term stewardship of an historic Masonic youth camp (Town of Woodgate, Oneida County).

Richard Longstreth, for his work over several years to create and publish A Guide to Architecture in the Adirondacks.

Michael Frenette, for his restoration work at Camp Santanoni over nearly twenty years.

The Awards Luncheon will be held on Monday, September 18, beginning at 11:30 am at Nettle Meadow Farm near Thurman (484 South Johnsburg Road, Warrensburg). The barn at Nettle Meadow Farm, a restored and revitalized events space, was the recipient of an AARCH Preservation Award in 2016.

Tickets are $50 and include a gourmet farm-fresh lunch prepared by Nettle Meadow Farm. Reservations are required and may be made by phone (518) 834-9328, by email info@aarch.org, or online.

Adirondack Architectural Heritage is the private nonprofit, historic preservation organization for the Adirondack Park with an educational mission to promote better public understanding, appreciation, and stewardship of the region’s architecture and communities.

Photo: Old Stone Barracks, now the Valcour Brewing Company, provided.