Adirondack Fall Farm Tour October 7th

thurman farm tourThe newly expanded Thurman Fall Farm Tour will be held on Saturday, October 7th from 10 am to 4 pm.

Thurman Fall Farm Tour will showcase farms from over 200 years-old to those formed in the last ten years. With a map and guide found in town or online, the public will be able to visit the open houses being held at farms and sugarhouses around Thurman.

thurman farm tourShop for all-natural vegetables, meats and artisans’ wares. Activities will be held for all ages, such as the punkin-chunkin’ trebuchet, horse-drawn wagon ride, taste maple and cheese products, jams, jellies and more. The town hall will be full of bed-size quilts and smaller quilted items, as well as a quilt that will be raffled. Tickets will be available up to 2:30 pm at the show or at one of several other sites. Drawing will be at 3:30 pm.

Attendees will also have the chance to see a llama mini-farm with activities and small prizes for kids age 10 and under; visit a pumpkin patch, try your hand at the heritage art of paper bead winding. Explore a goat and sheep dairy with cider-pressing, live music, kids’ activity tent. See a tiny house, a Dutch timber frame barn being built; and ride a pony.

This event, hosted by Thurman Station Assoc., is made possible by Warren County occupancy taxes, help from First Wilderness Heritage Corridor and funding through New York State Department of  State under Title 11 of the Environmental Protection Act.

More information can be found online.

