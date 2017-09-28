Judge Stops Adirondack Rail-Trail Plan

A state Supreme Court judge has ruled in favor of the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society in its suit against the state to stop the removal of 34 miles of railroad tracks between Tupper Lake and Lake Placid for the construction of a multi-use recreational trail.
Judge Robert Main issued a decision on Tuesday, saying that the state’s 2016 Unit Management Plan for the Remsen-Lake Placid Travel Corridor violated the State Land Master Plan (SLMP), Adirondack Park Agency Act, and state historic laws.
Main said the State Land Master Plan defines travel corridors as places for automobile or railroad transportation, with no mention of recreational use.
The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, based in Utica, filed the Article 78 lawsuit against the APA, state Department of Environmental Conservation, and state Department of Transportation in April 2016.
Main also wrote that the state doesn’t own a half-mile portion of the corridor through NCCC in Saranac Lake and to the end of the corridor in Lake Placid. He said the state should have done a title review prior to amending the UMP and that the state should have known “that they did not possess fee title to the entire Remsem-Lake Placid Travel Corridor.”
The creation of the multi-use trail has been advocated by Adirondack Rail Trail Associates, which formed in 2010. ARTA has pushed for removing the tracks and establishing a recreational trail all the way from Lake Placid to Big Moose or Old Forge — up to 90 miles.
More details of this case can be found at Adirondack Explorer.
Photo of Adirondack Scenic Railroad by Susan Bibeau.
This round goes to ARPS! Let’s see what the administration serves up in the next round. Meanwhile…..much of the corridor is going unused and not being maintained. It’s a shame.
Blame the rail folks. The state could be working right now on improving the rails north to Tupper Lake while working on the trail going north from Tupper Lake, but no the ARPS had to sue. I don’t see anything moving on that part of the corridor for a long time, no mater how much the ARPS & ASR folks want to toot their horns!
Ben – just give it a rest for a moment, okay? Let me save you some trouble.
We can take it as given that you see nothing happening on the line, don’t think anything will ever happen on the line, that it’s waste of money to keep the tracks, and you can’t wait to have the state build you a few more miles of snowmobile playground – all the way to Utica.
Sorry to see people continue to portray this as a fight – “This round goes to the ARPS!”. But it certainly did devolve into one – too bad.
Too bad. All those chemicals sprayed along the tracks corridor will continue.
Ah – another version of chemtrails CT. Has anyone looked into possible birth defects and mental impairment caused by chronic exposure to snowmobile engine fumes?
Bad ruling, it’s going to take millions of dollars to upgrade the railroad. It’s a waste. Not happy
It’s going to take millions of dollars to build the trail – and more to maintain it afterwards. And it will all be from your tax dollars, because it will be a ‘free’ trail.
Enjoy!
Ugh horrid. RR fans should be forced to ride a bike on the shoulder from Saranac Lake to Lake Placid.
Why do that, when you could bring your bike on the train from Saranac Lake to Lake Placid, and enjoy the existing trails there?
It’s not that bad I do it all the time. Got a bit better with the last re-pave. I couldn’t ride my road bike on a dirt trail anyway. I could, but it is a flat waiting to happen.
At the risk of going all TL;DR, here’s a more serious comment.
The decision by Justice Main to throw out the state’s plans to tear out 34 miles of track from Tupper Lake to Lake Placid while restoring the line up to Tupper Lake is generating a lot of controversy. The reporting on the story has tended to focus on the winners and losers storyline while ignoring bigger issues. That should be getting more attention than it is.
The lawsuit came out of an Article 78 challenge. According to the Murtha Law Firm, LLC web page:
An Article 78 proceeding is a special proceeding initiated in New York State Supreme Court under Article 78 of the Civil Practice Law and Rules to overturn the determinations of administrative agencies, bodies, or officers. These special proceedings are the formal mechanisms for challenging the determinations of any court, tribunal, municipal board, public corporation, or officer, including the Department of Motor Vehicles, the Police Commissioner, and all other licensing authorities, state agencies and town boards.
Article 78 proceedings are mainly used for four purposes:
• To ask the court to review actions of an administrative agency, public body or officer to determine whether a decision after an administrative hearing was supported by substantial evidence;
• To ask the court to find whether an administrative agency, public body or officer failed to perform its duty, and to compel the performance of said duty;
• To ask the court to make a finding whether an administrative agency, public body, or officer proceeded, is proceeding, or is about to proceed without or in excess of jurisdiction, and seeks to prohibit such action;
• To ask the court whether a determination by an administrative agency, public body or officer was made in violation of lawful procedure, was affected by an error of law, or was arbitrary and capricious, or was an abuse of discretion.
Keep an eye on that last clause.
The challenge was filed by the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society after the state revised its unit management plan for the Remsen – Lake Placid Rail Corridor. The previous UMP called for redevelopment of the entire corridor as a rail corridor with associated trail development as its best use. The new plan developed by DEC, DOT and approved by the APA came up with a ‘compromise’ that declared the best use was now to turn the last 34 miles of the line into a rail trail and ending the line at Tupper Lake.
A number of people are angry that ARPS filed the suit, claiming it was a waste of time; they’re even angrier now that’s it been shown it wasn’t. DEC’s official response at the time was “The decision has been made”. But it seems now that declaration was a little premature.
Article 78 hearings are part of the checks and balances that are supposed to keep state government honest. The executive branch is subject to judicial review to ensure it acts within its own laws and follows its own procedures. It’s a check on blatant bureaucratic overreach. It’s not a frivolous matter; it takes money to go up against the resources of the state which holds most of the cards. It’s why so few are filed, and fewer prevail. But ARPS prevailed in this case – and that’s good for good government.
Justice Main rejected the entirety of the state’s plan with definitive wording. The state failed on the attempt to stretch the classification of the corridor to include a trail as transportation use, it failed to resolve land title issues, and it completely failed to address the historic preservation laws that apply to the corridor, which is on state and national registers. By some interpretations, the state failed on all four purposes listed above, but Justice Main focused on the last one.
Here’s some quotes from the ruling:
“…When an agency interprets a regulation it promulgated, deference is afforded to that agency’s interpretive approach, unless it is ‘irrational or unreasonable’”…
Well, we know how that worked out. Deference declined. Further,
“…petitioner [ARPS] claims that the DEC and DOT approval of the 2016 UMP did not comply with the APA act and the SLMP, and that, accordingly, such an approval constituted an error of law, was arbitrary and capricious, and was an abuse of discretion…”
Petition granted.
With regard to the historic preservation aspects of the challenge, the Judge was particularly scathing on the state’s failure to follow the law.
“…It is irrational and nonsensical to claim that a plan which must include consideration of mitigation and/or avoidance measures for a historical site is final without knowledge, and prior to the formulation of, such mitigation and avoidance measures. The pertinent historical considerations, mandated by statute, were overlooked and/or ignored, rendering the statute’s historical preservation statutory protections meaningless…”
As for title questions:
“Respondents [the state] have conceded the State is not in possession of fee title to the entire travel corridor, and it is, thus, likewise undisputed that the 2016 UMP is based upon mistaken information, assumptions, and beliefs…”
There’s more detail in the full ruling, but Justice Main’s ruling throws out the entire 2016 UMP – “…annulled and vacated, in its entirety, and in each and every part…”
Let’s ignore the parties involved here, the rails versus trails issue for a moment, and think about the bigger picture.
Under the Cuomo administration, DEC and DOT held multiple hearings, prepared findings, drafted impact statements, gathered public input, and developed a plan which the APA reviewed and approved after years of effort – only to have the entire process revealed as seriously flawed. If the ARPS had not challenged the decision, none of this would have been revealed, as is now a matter of public record.
It calls into question every other decision made by the Cuomo administration and those still pending. There have been suggestions the entire process was skewed in this case to provide a specific result – decision first, facts later – and this finding by the judge would not contradict that suspicion.
There are number of public interest groups battling over issues in the state, not just the Adirondacks. The rule of law is intended to keep those battles from descending into corruption – who has the deepest pockets? Who has the most to trade away? Where’s the political advantage – and what this legal challenge has revealed should cause all parties to look deep into what is going on.
Who was aware of how arbitrary and capricious this was, but kept silent because it appeared to be for their benefit? Who chose to stand aside, not wanting to risk antagonizing the wrong people? Who do the state agencies and the APA serve – the public interest or something else?
The fight over the future of the rail corridor is likely to remain a bone of contention. How the state will respond to Justice Main’s decision is still unknown. Will it appeal the decision? Will the state allow the railroad to resume operations in the Tri-Lakes or will it refuse to grant operating permits, perhaps on the entire line? Will it continue to bar the Rail Explorers from returning to the Adirondacks? Will it allow the entire corridor to go unused and fall back into decay, out of petty spite?
The 1996 plan that adopted Alternative 6 calling for full restoration of the corridor as a rail corridor with trail development would seem to still be the best course to pursue. It too was the product of numerous hearings and hard work by people representing a broad cross-section of interests. It has none of the flaws of the 2016 plan, and real progress has been made in the 20 years it was in full effect. The entire rail line could be upgraded to full passenger service in a year. Trail development could follow – and enhance the line instead of merely replacing it, to mutual benefit.
The 2016 plan has been revealed to be fatally flawed. If the review process starts from scratch to develop a new plan, can the process be trusted, given who still remains in charge, all the way up to Governor Cuomo? It’s no secret the plan was being driven by people whose primary goal is the elimination of the railroad, and they’re not going to give up. That the process was so skewed in their favor would suggest that they could not prevail any other way. How this is resolved has serious implications for the rest of the issues over the state’s management of the Adirondacks.
Lee Keet, noted philanthropist, conservationist, and backer of ARTA had a comment on a 9-24-17 Adirondack Almanack commentary by Pete Nelson regarding the APA , Governor Cuomo, and the decision on what to do about the Boreas Ponds. It would seem to be appropriate here as well.
“Lee Keet says:
September 25, 2017 at 8:42 am
Well said Pete. We need a lot more pressure on the commissioners to do their job as defined in the law. The Governor’s opinion should have some weight, but this is a democracy that conducts its business under the rule of law.”
Let’s make it so.