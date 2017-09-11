ADK Shakespeare’s Autumn Festival Season Announced

Adirondack Shakespeare Company (ADK Shakes) has announced its fifth season of autumn repertory shows on tour throughout the region.

Each autumn for the past few years, ADK Shakes has presented Hamlet. This year, the Company’s Artistic Director takes the stage as the Prince of Denmark. This is not the first time — even this year — that the Company has explored the fluid nature of gender on stage. In the spring, Simone Stadler took the stage as Macbeth and opposite her, Sean Lounsbury played the role of Lady Macbeth in a gender-swap of the couple.Bradway and the Company’s Executive Director, Patrick Siler, are tying the knot this October in the midst of the Autumn Festival Season. The couple will be married on October 8th following a performance of Love’s Labour’s Lost, a performance that is open to the public as well as to guests of the wedding.

Adirondack Shakespeare Company’s Autumn Festival Season includes Hamlet, Love’s Labour’s Lost, and their original production Songs of the Iroquois: Turtle Island. Public performances run September 26 – October 15, and the Company tours to area schools through October 20. For more information click here, or email info@adkshakes.org.

The Scaroon Manor is located at 8728 State Route 9, in Pottersville.

Photo: Tara Bradway as King Richard II and ensemble in Richard II, 2014. Scaroon Manor Amphitheater, courtesy Katie Kearney.