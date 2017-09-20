ANCA Annual Meeting Set For Sept 22nd

The Adirondack North County Association (ANCA) will host their annual meeting on Friday, September 22, 2017, from 1 to 4 pm in Massena.

This year’s meeting will focus on the successes and challenges that exist in the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and how budding and veteran businesses are navigating them.

Over 15 guest entrepreneurs will share their experiences, successes and challenges. These business owners represent a variety of fields including manufacturing, food processing, scientific research, creative arts and technology. To encourage dialogue, the meeting will feature breakout sessions focusing on six different stages associated with starting or operating a North Country business:

● Pre-venture and exciting ideas

● Business infancy and just starting out

● Experiencing early growth

● Looking to expand and actively expanding

● Social innovators

The discussion groups will allow business owners and community leaders to network, learn from peers and acquire tools to advance their business ideas.

The meeting will take place at the Massena Neighborhood Center, 61 Beach Street, Massena. Cost is $10 for students and ANCA members, and $25 for non-members. (cost includes discounted membership)

To register, click here.

For more information about the meeting and the growing list of guest entrepreneurs, visit the Annual Meeting website.