Wednesday, September 20, 2017

ANCA Annual Meeting Set For Sept 22nd

ANCA - Adirondack North Country Association LogoThe Adirondack North County Association (ANCA) will host their annual meeting on Friday, September 22, 2017, from 1 to 4 pm in Massena.

This year’s meeting will focus on the successes and challenges that exist in the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and how budding and veteran businesses are navigating them.

Over 15 guest entrepreneurs will share their experiences, successes and challenges. These business owners represent a variety of fields including manufacturing, food processing, scientific research, creative arts and technology. To encourage dialogue, the meeting will feature breakout sessions focusing on six different stages associated with starting or operating a North Country business:

● Pre-venture and exciting ideas
● Business infancy and just starting out
● Experiencing early growth
● Looking to expand and actively expanding
● Social innovators

The discussion groups will allow business owners and community leaders to network, learn from peers and acquire tools to advance their business ideas.

The meeting will take place at the Massena Neighborhood Center, 61 Beach Street, Massena. Cost is $10 for students and ANCA members, and $25 for non-members. (cost includes discounted membership)

To register, click here.

For more information about the meeting and the growing list of guest entrepreneurs, visit the Annual Meeting website.


Editorial Staff

Stories under the Almanack's Editorial Staff byline come from press releases and other notices. To have your news noticed here at the Almanack contact our editor John Warren at adkalmanack@gmail.com.


The Adirondack Almanack

The Adirondack Almanack's contributors include veteran local writers, historians, naturalists, and outdoor enthusiasts from around the Adirondack region. The Almanack is the online news journal of Adirondack Explorer. Both are nonprofits supported by contributors, readers, and advertisers, and devoted to exploring, protecting, and unifying the Adirondack Park.
General inquiries about the Adirondack Almanack should be directed to Almanack founder and editor John Warren. To advertise on the Adirondack Almanack, or to receive information on rates and design, please click here.
