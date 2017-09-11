APA Agenda: Essex Water System, Generic Travel Corridor UMP

The Adirondack Park Agency (APA) will hold its monthly meeting at its headquarters in Ray Brook, on Thursday, September 14th, 2017.

The meeting discuss the Town of Essex’s proposed variance for a municipal water system, a presentation on the Generic Travel Corridor Unit Management Plan (which covers 28 state highway travel corridors within the Adirondack Park), and a field trip to the logging and silvaculture operations at Lyme Timber Company’s Colton-Piercefield tract in St. Lawrence County.

What follows is the agenda issued by the APA:

The Full Agency will come to order Thursday at 12:30 pm. Deputy Director for Regulatory Programs Richard Weber will brief the Board on the Agency’s exercise of delegated authority in regards to the Town of Essex’s proposed variance for their municipal water system.

At 1 pm, the Full Agency will hear an informational presentation from the New York State Department of Transportation on the Generic Travel Corridor Unit Management Plan. The Board will take no action on the plan at this time.

At 2 pm, the Agency will host a tour with Lyme Timber Company representatives Sean Ross (Director of Forestry Operations), Eric Ross (General Manager of Adirondack Operations) and Susan Scofield (Forester), of a recently harvested site. Agency Permit 2015-28, issued 4/23/15, authorized timber harvesting on 549 acres of Lyme’s 16,159 acre Colton-Piercefield Tract in the Town of Piercefield. A variety of silvicultural treatments were employed on the site, including overstory removal, thinning, clearcut, shelterwood establishment and seed tree establishment. The tour will take place at the harvest site.

The tour is open to the public. Anyone interested in participating will be responsible for their own transportation. To review Lyme Permit, click here. click here

Meeting materials are available for download from the APA’s website. The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible. Provide any requests for specific accommodations to Keith P. McKeever at (518) 891-4050. The October Agency Meeting is scheduled for October 12-13, 2017 at the Adirondack Park Agency Headquarters in Ray Brook.

Photo: Adirondack Park Agency (APA) Building in Ray Brook.