Ausable River Clean-Up Set For Saturday

The Ausable River Association (AsRA), in partnership with the Kayak Shack of Plattsburgh, is hosting a Paddling River Clean-Up Saturday, September 17th in Peru. The clean-up is open to all community members who want to restore and protect the beauty of the Ausable River.

AsRA will be working with the Kayak Shack at their Baggs’ Landing location to remove trash in and along the banks of the Ausable River from Carpenter’s Flats to the mouth at Lake Champlain.

Last year, volunteers removed thirteen bags of trash, large pieces of scrap metal, and over 200 tires from the river and its banks.

The Kayak Shack is providing canoes, kayaks, and SUP boards to participants. The event is funded by grants from NYS Department of State, Clinton County Water Quality Coordinating Committee, and Columbia Sportswear. The clean-up advances AsRA’s commitment to engage the community in protecting and restoring the Ausable River and its watershed.

The Ausable River faces many challenges including climate change, road salt, invasive species, undersized culverts, and bank erosion. Clean-up participants will be improving the health of the river, allowing it to better manage and survive these challenges.

The clean-up will begin at the Kayak Shack’s Baggs’ Landing location at 3009 US 9, Peru, NY at 10 am. For more information visit the Ausable River Association website. Ausable River Association website

Photo: Ausable River Clean-Up, provided.