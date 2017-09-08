The Big Adirondack News Stories This Week

- AARCH Preservation Award Winners Announced
- Emerald Ash Borer Found In Franklin Co
- Report: North Country Hospitals Losing Millions
- Placid Pursues 2023 Winter World University Games
- Equifax Hack Hits 143 Million Americans
- Arrest For Woman’s Murder in Fire
- Big Field Takes Shape to Challenge Stefanik
- Rescued Hiker Was Unprepared
- 2018 Ironman Sells Out in One Month
EAB in Franklin county! Not good!