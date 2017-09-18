Body of Missing Hiker Found Near Wallface Pond

State Police and Forest Rangers have announced that around noon Monday, September 18, 2017, the body of missing hiker Alex Stevens was located in the vicinity of Wallface Mountain, near Wallface Pond.

Essex County Coroner Francis Whitelaw responded to the scene and authorized the removal of the body to Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake for an autopsy expected to take place Tuesday.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers and the New York State Police have been searching for Stevens since September 10th, when he was reported missing by a family member.

Agencies involved in the search are DEC Forest Rangers, New York State Police, New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Search and Rescue of the Northern Adirondacks, Stowe Mountain Rescue, the Adirondack Amateur Radio Association, Newcomb Fire Department, the Town of Newcomb, and Newcomb Central School. Several other volunteers have also been on scene assisting with the search efforts.

In a statement to the press, DEC, NYSP, and DHSES thanked volunteer search and rescue groups, as well as the town of Newcomb, Newcomb Fire Department, and Newcomb Central School who contributed to the search effort.

A New York State Police investigation continues.