BrewFest 2017 Slated For Old Forge Sept 9th

Brewfest BannerView, the multi-arts center in Old Forge, has announced the 2017 BrewFest on Saturday, September 9, 2017, from 12 pm to 4 pm. View has teamed up with the Old Forge Marathon, KRock and WOUR for this year’s BrewFest. KRock and WOUR will kick off the party on-site starting at 12 pm.

The BrewFest Craft Beer Festival will take place at the North Street Pavilion in Old Forge. Old Forge on Tap will showcase over 60 releases from some of America’s best craft breweries. Attendees will receive three hours of sampling along with a souvenir sampling glass.

Admission is $30 for View members or $35 for non-members, $10 for designated drivers and $30 for race participants. For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here or call (315) 369-6411.


