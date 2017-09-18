Plattsburgh Meeting on Trout Stream Management Planned

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced that it is holding a public meeting on September 26, 2017, at the Town of Plattsburgh Town Hall at 7 pm as part of a series of meetings on trout stream management.

DEC Region 5 Fisheries staff will provide a 30-minute presentation describing DEC’s current trout stream management and key findings of a statewide study completed in 2015. Trout stream anglers and others will have an opportunity after the presentation to provide comments regarding their preferences and expectations for the management of trout streams.

The Town of Plattsburgh Town Hall is located at 151 Banker Road in Plattsburgh. The facilities are wheelchair accessible. Provide any requests for specific accommodation in advance to DEC at (518) 897-1248. The doors open at 6:30 pm and the presentation begins at 7 pm.

“Since 1990, DEC has generally managed trout streams for a desired catch rate – the number of fish caught per hour is a well-defined and easy-to-understand objective,” a meeting announcement said. “DEC fisheries managers seek to examine how well current management goal fits the purpose of satisfying the desires of today’s recreational trout stream anglers. Understanding the fishery characteristics valued by trout stream anglers is necessary for biologists to identify and develop strategies needed for the future.”

Information on trout stream management, the purpose of the public meeting series, and the dates, times, and locations of additional meetings are available on DEC’s website.